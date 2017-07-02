Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Quit notice: What Nigerians should do – Yakubu Gowon

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former Nigerian Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon has urged citizens to stop all acts that threaten the unity of the country. Gowon made the call on Sunday in Sokoto, at a one-day National Prayer Rally organised by Nigeria Prays. Speaking against the backdrop of quit notices issued by certain groups around the country, he […]

Quit notice: What Nigerians should do – Yakubu Gowon

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.