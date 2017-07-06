Quit Notice: Igbos love wealth too much, that is why they are afraid – Arthur Mbanefo – NAIJ.COM
Quit Notice: Igbos love wealth too much, that is why they are afraid – Arthur Mbanefo
Arthur Mbanefo, Nigeria's former permanent representative to the United Nations has stated that Igbo people are 'shaking' over the quit notice issued by the Coalition of Northern Youths. According to reports, Mbanefo made his comments in a chat with …
