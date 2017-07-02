Quit Ultimatum: Kanu’s Backers Want To Create Tension In The Country – Al Mustapha

Major Hamza Al-Mustapha has revealed that the Arewa youth groups could have handled the situation involving the Igbos better than they have, by directing their grievances towards the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu. According to the Daily Post, he surmised that the youth wing of the core northern group should have addressed the Indigenous People of Biafra,…

The post Quit Ultimatum: Kanu’s Backers Want To Create Tension In The Country – Al Mustapha appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

