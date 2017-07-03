Race for 2018 begins in Ekiti

….As Fayose dissolves cabinet

…INEC registers 35,000 new voters

By Gbenga Olarinoye

Ado-Ekiti—Ekiti State governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, yesterday, dissolved the State Executive Council.

Fayose, who gave no reason for the action, directed the former Commissioners to hand over to the Permanent Secretaries of their respective ministries.

But public analysts in the state who read meaning to the governor’s action, told Vanguard that the dissolution of the state executive council was to allow members who have since indicated interest to contest for the governorship seat, to pursue their ambition.

Three members of the Fayose led cabinet, such as the Deputy Governor, Dr Kolapo Olusola, the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Owoseni Ajayi and the Commissioner for Environment, Bisi Kolawole are jostling for the Fayose’s seat.

Sources at the state executive Council told Vanguard that Dr Olusola and Owoseni Ajayi were always out doing each other to impress their principal and enlist his support for the governorship seat.

However, sources close to Governor Fayose revealed to Vanguard that the three persons mentioned above are not in the succession plan of the Governor, as his mind is set on enthroning his protégé and former Commissioner for Works, Kayode Oso, an indigene of Ado-Ekiti as the next governor of the State.

Fayose, in a statement made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti yesterday by his Special Assistant on Public Communication and New Media, Lere Olayinka, thanked the former commissioners for their service to the state and wished them well in their future endeavours.

INEC registers 35,000 new voters

No fewer than 35,000 new voters have been registered in Ekiti State in the ongoing continuous voter registration exercise being conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Administrative Secretary of the electoral umpire in the state, Dr. Muslim Omoleke disclosed that “a total of 35,909 eligible voters comprising of 18,193 males and 17,716 females have been registered as at June 29th, 2017 since the exercise commenced on April 27th, 2017 in the state.”

In a statement made available to newsmen by the public relations officer of INEC in the state, Alhaji Taiwo Gbadegesin, the commission said 4,154 registered voters “are seeking transfer of voting rights to different new locations from within and outside the state.”

The commission added that 1,048 permanent voter cards (PVCs) have been distributed in the state, and added that “six new registration centres have been allocated to the state based on returns and agitation for more centres to ease the process.”

