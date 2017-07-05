Pages Navigation Menu

Radio presenter sacked for calling Jacob Zuma a Zombie

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

South African popular radio presenter  has been fired by the Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), for calling President Jacob Zuma a “zombie” in a Facebook post, the privately owned News 24 site has reported. According to SABC spokesman, Kaizer Kganyago, he said OAP Ravi Govender’s contract was terminated because of concerns that he had brought the public …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

