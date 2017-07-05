Radio presenter sacked for calling Jacob Zuma a Zombie

South African popular radio presenter has been fired by the Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), for calling President Jacob Zuma a “zombie” in a Facebook post, the privately owned News 24 site has reported. According to SABC spokesman, Kaizer Kganyago, he said OAP Ravi Govender’s contract was terminated because of concerns that he had brought the public …

The post Radio presenter sacked for calling Jacob Zuma a Zombie appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

