Rainy season: Gov. Fayose’s wife wants more care for children

The wife of the Ekiti governor, Mrs Feyisetan Fayose, on Thursday, urged women, mothers and caregivers to take proper care of their children and wards, especially during this rainy season.

The governor’s wife gave this advice when she visited the state specialist hospitals at Ikole Ekiti and Ijero-Ekiti to offset the hospital bills for some indigent patients.

She cautioned women, especially mothers, not to send their children on errands during the rain because of the dangers inherent in it.

Mrs Fayose also advised them to always ensure that their children wore warm clothings and good sweaters so as not to expose their bodies to cold, thereby saving the cost of hospitalisation.

The Chief Medical Director of the Specialist Hospital, Ikole -Ekiti, Dr Tunde Rosiji, appreciated the governor’s wife for putting smiles on the faces of the indigent patients, who could not afford their hospital bills.

Also, the Chief Medical Director, Ijero-Ekiti, Dr Olabanji Olagbaju, disclosed that the the governor’s wife had paid the hospital bills for more than 80 indigent patients.

He appreciated her efforts for bringing succour to these hopeless patients, saying some of them had even left the hospitals, leaving their belongings behind when all hopes seemed to have been dashed.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Ogunleye Motun, also applauded the gesture of the governor’s wife for coming to her aid, saying that she had already lost hope.

