Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian Samuel Adepoju turnes star in India singing in Hindi – Nigeria Today

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Nigeria Today

Nigerian Samuel Adepoju turnes star in India singing in Hindi
Nigeria Today
A 26 year-old Nigerian, Samuel Adepoju, has turned a star in India as he flawlessly sings a folk song, the Lollipop Lagelu in Hindi. The Bhojpuri track originally sung by Pawan Singh has found a fan in the Nigerian resident, whose stage name is Samuel …
Rajinikanth's Nigerian Fan With Punjabi Surname Sings Bhojpuri Song & We Are Now Tripping Over ItMensXP.com

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.