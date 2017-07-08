Ranching Is The Way Forward – Ortom – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Ranching Is The Way Forward – Ortom
Leadership Newspapers
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State took time off to speak to journalists in the state on a wide range of matter that are raising concern of watchers in his state and government. Hembadoon Orsar was there. There are insinuations that the N4.5billion …
Cross River hails Ortom over IDPs
I'm not desperate to run in 2019 – Gov Ortom
Governor to seek God's approval to contest 2019 election
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!