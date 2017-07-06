Rangers Manager urges players to beat 3SC

Rangers Team Manger Ameobi Ezeaku has urged the players to ensure victory over 3SC of Ibadan in their Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Match Day 28 in Enugu on Sunday. Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Enugu, Ezeaku said the match against Shooting Stars Sports Club was a must win in the club’s bid to secure a continental ticket. “Our next match is against our traditional rivals and we are looking forward to seal the three points against them.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

