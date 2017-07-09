Rangers will help us climb out of relegation—3SC coach

Shooting Sports Stars Club (3SC) head coach, Fatai Amoo has said his side are in Enugu to challenge for the whole three points at stake with Rangers FC in the expected crunch clash .

The Oluyole Warriors are guests of the Flying Antelopes in today’s Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Matchday 28 clash at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu.

Amoo said his side must raise their game to chance a credible result at the Coal City to help in their concerted fight to climb out from the uncomfortable zone.

“We have a lofty dream to climb out from the relegation zone and we must fight hard to bring it to reality.

“This game against Enugu Rangers is quite huge on that path to help us overcome our present plight.

“How we handle the clash and chance a win or draw at worst will determine how far we can push ourselves away from relegation.

“The task is certainly going to be daunting and difficult but not altogether insurmountable, it’s quite achievable.

“We just have to raise our performance and demonstrate 100% concentration and fitness throughout the game.

“We remain positive that we will pull our weights against Rangers to avoid defeat in the encounter.”

“Of course, defeat will surely worsen our position on the log and make the survival tougher,” said the former Sunshine Stars coach to supersport.com.

Shooting Stars are 18th on the 20-team top-flight log on 32 points, 16 behind league leaders Plateau United of Jos.

