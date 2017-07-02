Rapists should be caged, says NGO

Dr Eunice Abiola, the Coordinator of a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Hope Centre for Widows and Orphans, on Saturday called for the caging of anyone found guilty of rape. Abiola told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan that rapists were not fit to live among decent people. She was reacting to the life imprisonment […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

