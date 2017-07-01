Rapper Illbliss and wife welcomes third child
Award-winning Enugu state born rapper, Illbliss and his beautiful wife, Muna have welcomed a baby girl. The excited dad took to IG to break the good news – Sharing a picture of him carrying the cute face, he wrote; ‘My baby girl Is Here…. welcome to your world my princess. My GOD is absolutely Powerful …
The post Rapper Illbliss and wife welcomes third child appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
