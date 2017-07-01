Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rapper, Illbliss Welcomes Baby Girl, Shares Photo

Posted on Jul 1, 2017 in Entertainment, Music | 0 comments

Nigerian rapper, Illbliss popularly known as Oga Boss has welcomed a bouncing baby girl with his partner. The rapper who recently lost one of his top acts, Chidinma Ekile could not contain his joy as he took to his social media page on Instagram to share the good news. The rapper also shared a photo…

The post Rapper, Illbliss Welcomes Baby Girl, Shares Photo appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.