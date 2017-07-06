Rapper Lil Kesh quits music, ventures into business (Video)

Nigerian rapper & YAGI boss, Keshinro Ololade, popularly known by his stage name Lil Kesh, in a video that has left fans confused says he’s done with music and would be venturing into business. The 22-year-old gave no reason as to why he made the decision, if true, he will be missed! Watch video below and […]

