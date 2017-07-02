Pages Navigation Menu

Rapper Modenine claims Jay-Z dubbed from his 2008 son to use In 4:44 album

Posted on Jul 2, 2017

Nigerian Rapper Modenine has stated that some of the lyrics and ideas of his ‘The life of OJ’ was taken from Modenine’s ‘My Skin is black’ song. The rapper in an Instagram video while sampling the track said that the song was a stark reminder of his My skin is Black song which was on…

