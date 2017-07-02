Rapper Modenine claims Jay-Z dubbed from his 2008 son to use In 4:44 album

Nigerian Rapper Modenine has stated that some of the lyrics and ideas of his ‘The life of OJ’ was taken from Modenine’s ‘My Skin is black’ song. The rapper in an Instagram video while sampling the track said that the song was a stark reminder of his My skin is Black song which was on…

The post Rapper Modenine claims Jay-Z dubbed from his 2008 son to use In 4:44 album appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

