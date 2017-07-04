Reading Manager Jaap Stam Signs New Two-year Deal

Reading manager Jaap Stam has signed a new two-year deal, keeping him at the Madejski Stadium until 2019

Assistant manager Andries Ulderink and first team coach Said Bakkati have also signed new deals at the club.

The club’s new majority shareholders Dai Yongge and Dai Xiu Li were keen to ensure 44-year-old Jaap Stam was not prised away by other clubs this summer after an impressive debut season in senior management.

“My sister and I are absolutely delighted that Jaap Stam has agreed to sign a new contract at Reading Football Club,” Yongge said in quotes published on the club’s official website.

“We will support Jaap in helping him to build a squad capable of challenging at the top end of the Championship again in 2017-18 and that support will continue throughout the season as we look forward to the challenge of a brand new season.”

✍️ SIGNED! Royals boss Jaap Stam signs a new two-year contract at Madejski Stadium! Jaap Stam had a dream… https://t.co/HrX6KAaVoW pic.twitter.com/cxQvS9Urho — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) July 4, 2017

