Ready for the biggest Sale Season? Jumia 5th Anniversary Sale includes 50% Off, Daily N100k Vouchers & Explosive Midnight Sale | Starts this Monday

It’s Jumia Nigeria’s 5th anniversary, and we are celebrating YOU! On Monday, July 3rd, 2017, we’re throwing a super birthday sale! With up to 70% off across Jumia.com.ng until July 13th, this is one party you can’t afford to miss! Here’s a sneak peak of what’s in store during the Jumia 5th Anniversary celebrations: Online […]

The post Ready for the biggest Sale Season? Jumia 5th Anniversary Sale includes 50% Off, Daily N100k Vouchers & Explosive Midnight Sale | Starts this Monday appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

