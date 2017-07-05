Real Madrid sign Atletico Madrid’s Theo Hernandez for reported 30 million Euros – The Indian Express
|
The Indian Express
|
Real Madrid sign Atletico Madrid's Theo Hernandez for reported 30 million Euros
This is a change in policy at Real Madrid with the club focusing on signing youngsters and keeping an eye on the future. After Theo Hernandez, the next player on agenda at the Santiago Bernabeu is Euro Under-21 player of the tournament Dani Ceballos. 0.
