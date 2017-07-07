Vallejo ready to work hard in Pepe’s Madrid shirt – Fox Sports Asia
|
Fox Sports Asia
|
Vallejo ready to work hard in Pepe's Madrid shirt
Fox Sports Asia
Real Madrid defender Jesus Vallejo is determined to prove himself at the club after he was given Pepe's number three shirt ahead of the 2017/18 season. Following Pepe's exit at the end of last season after 10 years at the club, Los Merengues have opted …
PHOTO: Real Madrid Show Off Returning Jesus Vallejo in Front of Champions League Trophies
Vallejo presented at the Bernabéu: 'This is the best club in the world'
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!