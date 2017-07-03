Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Real Madrid’s Fabio Coentrao pays €1.7m in back-taxes and fines – ESPN FC

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


ESPN FC

Real Madrid's Fabio Coentrao pays €1.7m in back-taxes and fines
ESPN FC
The FC panel discuss the lack of love for Gareth Bale at Real Madrid and wonder if it's time for him to make a move. Amid reports that Zinedine Zidane called Kylian Mbappe about joining Real Madrid, Julien Laurens weighs in on a potential move.
Fabio Coentrao questioned in tax fraud probeTimes of India
Cristiano Ronaldo Denies Wanting to Leave Madrid But Admits He 'Felt Mistreated'90min
Cristiano Ronaldo: I never said I wanted to leave Real MadridTribal Football

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.