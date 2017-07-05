Recall: Dino should stop interfering with process – Shaibu

Former Adviser to Kogi State Government, Mr. Phrank Shaibu has advised Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West Senatorial District to stop interfering with the recall process initiated by his constituents.

Shaibu, in a statement issued in Abuja, said, instead, Senator Melaye, who is also chairman Senate committee on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), should put modalities in place to ensure that the recall process does not succeed as proof that he is truly on the ground at the grassroots.

“My candid advice is that Senator Dino Melaye should stop the filibustering. He should simply cut to the chase by submitting to the process already announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which has the duty to preside over the recall process”, he stated.

The former Chief Communications Manager to ex-Governor Idris Wada also faulted Senator Melaye’s attempt to stop the recall process through the courts and his colleagues at the National Assembly, stating that such a move gives the impression that the outspoken Senator was not on ground at the grassroots.

“If truly the Kogi West Senator is on ground at the grassroots, I don’t see why he has to go to the court to stop the recall process or plead with his colleagues to intervene. Instead, I expect him to prove his popularity and the fact that he is at home with his constituents by submitting to the process.”

Shaibu further decried a situation whereby elected officials carry on as though they were not accountable to the people who elected them into office in the first place, pointing out that such tendencies had often promoted impunity in the polity.

“Our elected officials carry on as though they are not answerable to the grassroots which elected them into office. The consequence is the pervasive impunity seen in the country. I am glad that the framers of our constitution anticipated that lawmakers may someday relapse into such an ugly position. That’s why the recall clause was introduced”, he explained.

The former Adviser said notwithstanding criticisms as to the propriety or otherwise of the recall process against Senator Melaye, that it should be seen as a positive development targeted at deepening the democratic process.

“I know there have been criticisms and many people have queried the objective behind the recall process. But I see it as a positive development aimed at deepening our fledgling democracy. Everyone should be excited at the outcome of the exercise and support it.”

He particularly commended the people of Kogi West for initiating the process and being pioneers of seeking to perfect an aspect of the country’s democratic experiment, pointing out that irrespective of the outcome, they would be remembered for such an important milestone.

