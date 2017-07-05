Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Recall: Senate can’t help Melaye, says INEC

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Tuesday that nobody, including the Senate can stop the ongoing process of recall of Senator representing Kogi West zone, Dino Melaye. Chief Press Secretary to INEC chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi  told journalists on that the process can only be stopped by  ‘a legitimate court order.’ He added that the commission has already fixed August 19 for verification of signatures of petitioners demanding Melaye’s recall,  inspite of the lawsuits instituted to stop the process.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.