Recall: Senate can’t help Melaye, says INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Tuesday that nobody, including the Senate can stop the ongoing process of recall of Senator representing Kogi West zone, Dino Melaye. Chief Press Secretary to INEC chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi told journalists on that the process can only be stopped by ‘a legitimate court order.’ He added that the commission has already fixed August 19 for verification of signatures of petitioners demanding Melaye’s recall, inspite of the lawsuits instituted to stop the process.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

