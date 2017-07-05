Recession is a blessing to Nigeria – APC chairman, Odigie-Oyegun

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun yesterday described the ongoing recession in Nigeria as a blessing in disguise. Odigie-Oyegun made this comment at the University of Benin, Benin City at the 61st Annual Conference of Agriculture/General Meeting of Association of Deans of Agriculture in Nigerian Universities (ADAN). He noted that […]

Recession is a blessing to Nigeria – APC chairman, Odigie-Oyegun

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

