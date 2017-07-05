Recession: Why Delta can move against tide —Otuaro

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—ACTING Governor of Delta State, Mr. Kingsley Otuaro, yesterday said that the state was able to move against the tide of recession through fiscal discipline and prudent management of resources.

Speaking when he played host to the President and members of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria, ANAN, in his office, Otuaro noted that militancy and pipeline vandalism reared their ugly heads at the inception of the current administration.

Lamenting that the acts crumbled oil production and exploration in the Niger Delta, particularly in Delta State, he said that the quick intervention of the government and relevant stakeholders helped in addressing the challenges.

According to Otuaro, the state government’s SMART agenda has helped the government to set its priorities right despite the economic downturn, noting that the state government has recorded success in education, health, agriculture and physical infrastructure, human capital development and other sectors.

Earlier in his remarks, ANAN President , Alhaji Ladan, told the acting governor that they were in the state for the third session of their Mandatory Continuing Professional Development, MCPD.

Noting that the programme was aimed at retraining their members to be in tune with changes in the accountancy profession, Ladan said ANAN’s mode of training was collegiate in nature.

He urged the state government to upgrade their members in the state’s public service who are still below Grade level 10 to Grade Level 10

Laden also appealed to the governor to sponsor members of the Association in State civil service for ANAN training programmes as well as appoint them into key positions in state.

Speaking further, he thanked the state government for the support given to the branch, adding that ANAN was the first professional body in Nigeria to introduce retraining programme of professionals in 1996.

