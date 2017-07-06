Reclamation: Rivers govt assures on compensation

By Jimitota Onoyume

PORT HAR-COURT— Rivers State Government has said that compensation will be paid to property owners in Ahiamakara area of Ogbunabali in accordance with the Land Use Act.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Lands, Mr Anugbum Onuoha, disclosed this yesterday in Port Harcourt, saying that government will pay for improvement on lands and not for the lands.

“This government is a responsible government, we do not acquire land without compensation. It is not in our character, they will definitely be paid.

“There is no cause for alarm, they will be paid what is due them. But let me make it clear that compensation will be paid according to the provision of the Land Use Act. We are not paying for land, we are paying for the improvement on land not the land itself,” he said.

He also said that the state government gave 21 days quit notice to those in the area after they had been served with what he termed notice of revocation.

He explained that the government was acquiring the land to accommodate the extension of Trans Amadi industrial layout, adding that the acquisition will impact positively on the economy of the state.

