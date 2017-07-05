Pages Navigation Menu

Recovered Prison Letter reveals Tupac broke up with Madonna because she is White

Posted on Jul 5, 2017

A letter purportedly written by rapper Tupac Shakur to Madonna has been recovered, and in it the he confessed that he broke up with her because of her race. The letter, which is expected to go up for auction later in July, was written while Tupac was in prison in 1995, after he had broken up with the […]

