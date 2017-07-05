Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Red Belly Blockchain Can Outdo VISA and MasterCard in Terms of TPS

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Australia, Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

Bitcoin hasn’t been able to make it as a mainstream payment method so far due to slow transaction speeds. The time taken to process transactions on Bitcoin blockchain at the moment takes anywhere between 15 minutes to few hours on a good day. At times when the cryptocurrency network is backlogged, it could take almost … Continue reading Red Belly Blockchain Can Outdo VISA and MasterCard in Terms of TPS

The post Red Belly Blockchain Can Outdo VISA and MasterCard in Terms of TPS appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.