Red Bull Music Academy Berths in Lagos

The Red Bull Music Academy hits Lagos for its first ever session in West Africa this week on July 14 and 15. The academy will be hosting a weekend of lectures, workshops and collaborations from the music community.

The Red Bull Music Academy is a recognized global music institution committed to fostering creativity in music. The world traveling series of music workshops and festivals offers an exciting platform for those who want to make a difference in today’s musical scene.

The weekend will begin with introductory sessions by Nigeria’s own RBMA Alumni, Dj Klem and Kraftmatiks, as well as Kenya’s Blinky Bill (formerly of Just A Band) who will shed light on what the Academy stands for and the role it plays in bringing out promising music talent from all corners of the world into the limelight.

The academy is intended for anyone with a passion for music; producers, vocalists, instrumentalists, songwriters or DJs.

Lectures will be delivered by award winning singer/song-writer Nneka and Blinky Bill who will give a fresh perspective on how they rose through their scenes and the influences that helped shape them as great artists.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

