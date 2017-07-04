Reekado Banks Throws Shade At Hushpuppi, Says ‘Government is Coming for Illegal Businessmen’

Award winning singer, Reekado Banks takes a swipe at Malaysian based businessman, Hushpuppi in a new interview. The singer was interviewed by HipTV, where he cautioned people to stop meddling in other people’s affairs. He reiterated that the government is coming for businessmen engaged in illegal business dealings. Reekado’s call for caution comes after Nigerians …

The post Reekado Banks Throws Shade At Hushpuppi, Says ‘Government is Coming for Illegal Businessmen’ appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

