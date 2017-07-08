Regina Askia Becomes US Citizen – P.M. News
Regina Askia Becomes US Citizen
Regina Askia-Williams, Nollywood actress turned U.S based nurse, is officially a citizen of United States. The ex-beauty queen who has been in the United States for 15 years, took to Facebook to announce that she's now a green card holder after …
