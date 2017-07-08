Regina Askia Williams is officially now a citizen of the United States of America (photos) – Information Nigeria
Information Nigeria
Regina Askia Williams is officially now a citizen of the United States of America (photos)
Information Nigeria
Ex-beauty queen and former Nollywood actress turned U.S based nurse, Regina Askia-Williams, is now a citizen of America after many years of delaying it purposely. In a post on Facebook back in May, Regina revealed that she had spent 15 years in America …
