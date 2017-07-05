Registration: INEC establishes 6 additional CVR centres in Jigawa

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Jigawa says it has established six additional Continuous Voters’ Registration (CVR) centres in the state to ease registration.

The Administrative Secretary in the state, Malam Adamu Haladu, made this known while speaking at a stakeholders meeting organised by the commission in Dutse on Wednesday.

Haladu said that the centres were established in six local government areas of the state.

He explained that the measure was to enable voters in the areas to register with ease.

The administrative secretary said that the additional centres were established in Dutse, Babura, Gwaram, KafinHausa, Suletankarkar and Guri local government areas of the state.

“In Dutse, the centre was established in Chamo village, in Gwaram it is in Fagam, in Babura it is in Kanya, in KafinHausa it is in Balangu, in Suletankarkar it is in Danzomo while in Guri it is in Kadara.

“The centres were established after we received series of complaints from residents about the distance they covered before they could access such centres.

“And in places like Gwaram, Babura and KafinHausa, we discovered that they have two house of assembly constituencies, hence the need for more CVR centres,” he said.

Haladu said that in Guri, it was discovered that the area is generally not accessible during rainy season due to the water- logged nature.

“So that is why we added another centre so that people don’t have to go far to register,” he said.

According to him, the INEC established additional 302 centres nationwide in order to address the challenges faced by Nigerians wishing to register for Permanent Voter Cards (PVC).

He, therefore, urged Nigerians to avail themselves by visiting any of the centres close to them to register.

Haladu also advised politicians to sensitise their constituents on the need to register and obtain the PVC.

