Regulators step in to save Etisalat Nigeria from collapse

Nigeria’s central bank and its telecoms regulator (NCC) have intervened to save the country’s fourth largest telecoms firm Etisalat from collapse after talks with lenders to renegotiate a $1.2 billion loan failed, a regulatory source told Reuters. The source said the parent firm, Abu Dhabi’s Etisalat has indicated it may pull out of Nigeria following…

