Rejoice Abutsa: Jeta Amata’s “Amazing Grace” Remains a Psychic Experience

All things lose stature with time, and this quote applies to the tricky art of film making. Some films make their debut; they are received and are forgotten shortly after. Others enjoy an initial fan obsession and afterwards are touted as overrated. There are quite a few that enjoy an initial reaction, and remain appreciated […]

The post Rejoice Abutsa: Jeta Amata’s “Amazing Grace” Remains a Psychic Experience appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

