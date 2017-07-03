Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rejoice Abutsa: Jeta Amata’s “Amazing Grace” Remains a Psychic Experience

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Nollywood | 0 comments

All things lose stature with time, and this quote applies to the tricky art of film making.  Some films make their debut; they are received and are forgotten shortly after. Others enjoy an initial fan obsession and afterwards are touted as overrated. There are quite a few that enjoy an initial reaction, and remain appreciated […]

The post Rejoice Abutsa: Jeta Amata’s “Amazing Grace” Remains a Psychic Experience appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.