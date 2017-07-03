Remain Politically Vigilant, Omehia Tells Ikwerre People – The Tide
Politics Nigeria
Remain Politically Vigilant, Omehia Tells Ikwerre People
The Tide
The former Rivers State Governor, Sir Celestine Omehia, has called on the people of Ikwerre Ethnic Nationality to remain politically vigilant to avoid slipping back into political deprivation. Delivering an address at the 2017 Annual National …
