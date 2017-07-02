Pages Navigation Menu

Remi Oshodi Surutu’s Daughter Is Dead (Photos)

Posted on Jul 2, 2017

Popular Yoruba actress, Remi Oshodi popularly known as Remi Surutu’s daughter is dead. Actor/Filmmaker, Yomi Fabiyi, revealed the sad news on a post he shared on Instagram today. He wrote; ”Rest in Peace AYO. May God grant your mum @therealremisurutu the strength to bear this loss. She did all she can, omg! Aunty Remi, please …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Hello. Add your message here.