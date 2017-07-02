Pages Navigation Menu

Remi Surutu, popular Nollywood actress loses daughter (photo) – NAIJ.COM

Remi Surutu, popular Nollywood actress loses daughter (photo)
Remi Oshodi, a popular Nollywood actress also known as Remi Surutu, has lost her daughter to the cold hands of death. The news of the death of the beautiful young lady was reported by Yomi Fabiyi, a Nollywood actor who also doubles as the friend of the …
