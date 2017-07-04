Pages Navigation Menu

‘Remove The Six Niger Delta States From Your Map’ – Niger Delta Youths Warn IPOB

Posted on Jul 4, 2017

Niger Delta youths under the aegis of Niger Delta Youth Congress, NDYC, has warned the secessionist group, Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to remove the six states in the oil rich region from the map of Biafra. National Coordinator of NDYC, Israel Uwejeyan issued the warning after the group’s emergency meeting held in Warri, Delta…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

