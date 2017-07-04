‘Remove The Six Niger Delta States From Your Map’ – Niger Delta Youths Warn IPOB

Niger Delta youths under the aegis of Niger Delta Youth Congress, NDYC, has warned the secessionist group, Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to remove the six states in the oil rich region from the map of Biafra. National Coordinator of NDYC, Israel Uwejeyan issued the warning after the group’s emergency meeting held in Warri, Delta…

The post ‘Remove The Six Niger Delta States From Your Map’ – Niger Delta Youths Warn IPOB appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

