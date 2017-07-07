Pages Navigation Menu

Reno Omokri Blasts Buhari’s Aide For Celebrating "Buharism" Political Term

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former aide to ex-president Jonathan, Reno Omokri has lambasted President Buhari’s  personal assistant on new media, Bashir Ahmad for celebrating his principal’s new political term “Buharism”.

In a set of tweets, Mr. Bashir said the president has made a huge mark in Nigeria by appearing in the English dictionary.

Here’s how Reno Omokri replied:

It would have been far better to have projects

