Reno Omokri: When a Media Aide Becomes a Slave Boy

We must have heard how the former media aide to erstwhile president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, the self-called pastor and founder of the Mind of Chrsit Christian Centre, embarked on an ill-advised and futile attempt at lecturing the Igbo nation on diplomacy in reaction to a statement credited to Nnamdi Kanu, the IPOB leader, on […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

