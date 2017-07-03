Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Report: Kim Kardashian Pissed At JAY-Z For Taking ‘Low Blows’ At Kanye

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The situation between former Crown bros JAY-Z and Kanye West isn’t good. Hov took multiple shots at ‘Ye on his new album 4:44, one of which suggests Kanye has lost his mind. Then we learned this morning that West thinks Jay and Tidal owes him $3 million, and it looks like the parties are going to …

The post Report: Kim Kardashian Pissed At JAY-Z For Taking ‘Low Blows’ At Kanye appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.