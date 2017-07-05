Reps C’ttee summon Jonathan over complicity in OPL 245 Malabu deal

By Emman Ovuakporie

ABUJA-BARELY 24hours after summoning the Minister of Works,Power and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, an adhoc committee of the House of Representatives investigating the OPL 245 Malabu oil deal has invited former President Goodluck Jonathan to appear before it to give an account of his role in the deal.

The adhoc committee chaired by Rep Razaq Atunwa, APC,Kwara at a briefing on Wednesday revealed that the Committee is of the view that in the interest of thoroughness, natural justice and fair play, it is imperative that evidence should be taken from former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He said:”In arriving at this decision, the Committee took account of the following facts: Mr Jonathan was the President at the material time the Ministers brokered the deal that led to the allegation of $1bn diversion of funds; Mr Jonathan’s name features in the proceedings initiated by the Public Prosecutor of Milan in Italy; A U.K. Court Judgment in relation to an application to return part of the money being restrained, castigated the Jonathan Administration as not having acted in the best interest of Nigeria in relation to the ‘deal. ”

STATEMENT OF ‘AD-HOC COMMITTEE ON OPL 245’ ON INVITING FORMER PRESIDENT GOODLUCK JONATHAN TO GIVE EVIDENCE

The Ad-hoc Committee on OPL 245 met to consider the progress of the Committee’s work and the next steps to be taken.

The Committee noted that it had conducted extensive investigation into the OPL 245 saga and that it is drawing to a close.

However, the Committee is of the view that in the interest of thoroughness, natural justice and fair play, it imperative that evidence should be taken from former President Goodluck Jonathan.

In arriving at this decision, the Committee took account of the following facts: Mr Jonathan was the President at the material time the Ministers brokered the deal that lead to the allegation of $1bn diversion of funds;

Mr Jonathan’s name features in the proceedings initiated by the Public Prosecutor of Milan in Italy;

A U.K. Court Judgment in relation to an application to return part of the money being restrained, castigated the Jonathan Administration as not having acted in the best interest of Nigeria in relation to the ‘deal’;

The Attorney-General of the Federation at the material time, Mohammed Bello Adoke, has recently instituted proceedings in court wherein he pleads that all his actions were as as instructed by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Accordingly, pursuant to the provisions of the Constitution, the Committee has decided to request that former President Goodluck Jonathan give evidence as to his role in the matter. The Secretariat will write to him asking for his response and submissions.

