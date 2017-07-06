Reps fail to swear in Hembe’s replacement

The House of Representatives on Thursday failed to swear in Mrs. Dorothy Mato, who is replacing Herman Hembe in the House.

The Supreme Court had last month sacked Hembe as member of the House of Representatives from Vandeikya/Konshisha Federal Constituency in Benue State and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue a certificate of return to Mato as duly elected member of the lower legislative chamber.

The apex court also asked Hembe who was chairman of the House Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to return all monies collected as salaries and allowances since June 2015.

Mato, who came with her supporters for the swearing in, was disappointed when she was told there were still processes she has to undergo before inauguration.

