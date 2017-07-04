Reps probe N1.195bn extra-budgetary spending – BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
BusinessDay
Reps probe N1.195bn extra-budgetary spending
BusinessDay
The House Committee on Public Accounts on Wednesday commenced investigative hearing on the N1.195 billion extra-budgetary spending levels against three Federal ministries during the preparation towards Nigeria at 50 anniversary. The allegation was …
