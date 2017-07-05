Reps summon Fashola over 2017 budget row

HOUSE of Representatives yesterday summoned the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, to appear before it following what the lawmakers described as “inciting comments.” The lawmakers agreed to set up an ad hoc committee to invite the minister to explain his recent criticism and outburst on the 2017 budget, especially as relates to […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

