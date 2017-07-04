Reps summon Fashola over alleged projects insertion in 2017 budget

The House of Representatives on Tuesday summoned the Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, over his allegation that National Assembly inserted projects in the 2017 budget. The minister is expected to appear before members of an Ad hoc Committee of the house on a date to be determined by the committee. This summon […]

