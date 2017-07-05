Reps summon Fashola over budget comment

The House of Representatives yesterday summoned Minister of Power, Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola over his comment of the insertion of projcts in the budget by lawmakers.

He is to appear before an ad hoc committee headed by Hon. Aliyu Madaki (APC Kano).

The House accused Fashola of impinging on the privilege of the members of the National Assembly and inciting Nigerians against the parliament. They said he must explain why he did that.

The decision was sequel to a motion brought under privilege by a member, Sadiq Ibrahim Abubarkar, and passed by majority votes.

The lawmakers said there had been reports in the media by the minister meant to discredit the legislature.

The minister accused the lawmakers of slicing N21 billion off the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway road and N10billion from the second Niger Bridge.

Ibrahim said the comments of the minister were capable of further straining the relationship between the legislature and the executive even as it breached the agreement reached between both arms on the 2017 budget which had been signed to law.

The post Reps summon Fashola over budget comment appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

