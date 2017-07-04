Reps Summon Fashola Over Comments on 2017 Budget
The House of Representatives has summoned the Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, to explain why he described members of the National Assembly as having “stark and worrisome knowledge” of the budget process.
Punch reports that lawmakers are angry over Fashola’s comments on the 2017 budget, which they say are meant to incite Nigerians against the legislature.
The House said the minister was part of the discussions that produced the budget.
More to come…
