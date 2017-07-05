Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Reps summon former president Jonathan over over multi-billion naira scandal

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The house of representatives ad hoc committee probing the award of oil prospecting licence (OPL) 245 to Malabu Oil and Gas has invited ex-President Goodluck Jonathan today, Wednesday 5th July to testify in the ongoing investigations.   The committee noted however that it had conducted an extensive investigation into the OPL 245 saga and that […]

The post Reps summon former president Jonathan over over multi-billion naira scandal appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.