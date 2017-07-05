Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Reps Summon Minister, NCAA, Ethiopian Airlines, over stranded passengers – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Reps Summon Minister, NCAA, Ethiopian Airlines, over stranded passengers
The Nation Newspaper
The Green Chamber flayed the airline for the recent long delays and disrespectful behavior towards Nigerians and other nationals from Saudi Arabia to Nigeria by the Airlines and said flight delay compensation be paid to them according to global
2017 Hajj: Reps summon aviation minister, NCAA, Ethiopian AirlineBusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.